Stinson/Rosedale intersection will be closed 10 days for roundabout work

A key downtown intersection will be closed for 10 days while a roundabout is constructed, the City of Gig Harbor said this week.

The intersection of Rosedale Street and Stinson Avenue was closed Wednesday, April 21, and will remain closed until Friday, April 30 while construction crews install the roundabout.

The work is part of a $1.7 million project that will eventually improve Stinson Avenue from Rosedale all the way to Grandview. Besides the roundabout, the project includes reconstruction of the intersection at Grandview/Stinson, pedestrian improvements along Stinson, and repaving of Stinson from Grandview to Rosedale.

Significant delays are expected in the downtown Gig Harbor corridor. The city has said access to residences and businesses will be maintained at all times.

Drivers can avoid the Rosedale/Stinson intersection by taking Burnham Drive to Harborview from the north, Soundview Drive from the south, or Pioneer way from the Wollochet Drive exit at State Route 16.

“We appreciate your patience during the construction of this project,” said Laura Pettitt, the city’s Tourism and Communications Director. “The City will be issuing regular updates on the project status via email and on the city’s website and social media channels.”

For questions about the project, contact Laura Pettitt by email at communications@gigharborwa.gov or by phone at (253) 579-6158.