Trapped in Lakebay wreck, drunk tried to drive away anyway

Trapped in Lakebay wreck, drunk tried to drive away

A deputy responded about 5:44 p.m. on April 14 to a collision involving two vehicles near Lakebay and found that one driver was stuck inside his minivan. The other vehicle had struck the driver’s side of his minivan in the 1300 flock of Key Peninsula Hwy NW and he couldn’t open the door. The deputy could smell alcohol in the minivan and the driver kept trying to put it into drive. The deputy told the driver to put the emergency brake on, but the driver pressed the gas and brake pedals instead.

The deputy reached into the vehicle and turned off the ignition. With assistance from firefighters, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle. His speech was slurred and he had a hard time keeping his balance. The driver of the other car said the minivan pulled out of a parking lot right in front of him and he didn’t have time to stop, He said he called 911 because the minivan driver tried to drive away. Deputies said they found a bottle of rum on the floorboard of the minivan.

Six guns taken from Longbranch home

A Longbranch resident came home at 3 p.m. April 14 to find the back door of her house at 6100 block of Whiteman Road SW wide open Her cabinets had been rummaged through and several items were stolen, including six guns, two chainsaws and a mini-bike. The victim has a game camera in the driveway, but it appears that it was destroyed by the suspect. She said several contractors have been working on the house in the past few weeks and she provided those names to deputies.

Car stolen from Purdy lot is recovered

The victim reported that he parked his white Honda CRV at the Purdy Park-and-Ride lot at at 6500 block of 144th St NW, Gig Harbor at 7:00 p.m., on April 11, but when he returned two hours later, it was gone. Five days later, the vehicle was found abandoned in Parkland. The license plates had been taken from the vehicle and were recovered by Puyallup officers during a separate incident.

Construction burglary on Fox Island

A home under construction in the 700 block of 8th Avenue on Fox Island was targeted by a thief sometime overnight April 12-13. The suspect likely entered through a window and stole several tools valued at $1,650. The homeowner had a surveillance camera on the property, but the images were too dark to generate a suspect description. There were smudges on the windows, but there weren’t any fingerprints, so the suspect was likely wearing gloves. There have been several burglaries at construction sites in the past few weeks.