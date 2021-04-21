Shoplifting tag team strikes out at hardware store; wrong-way driver stopped

Stock photo Getty Images

Shoplifting tag team

Police were patrolling on April 17 when they were flagged down by a manager of the Home Depot at 5120 Borgen Blvd NW over multiple suspected shoplifting attempts. Police say the manager informed them of a group of three people that were coming in and out of the store, trying to take items without paying. He said one of the suspects had gone to a vehicle in the parking lot to change his clothes before reentering the store to try again.

Police say they contacted the suspects in their vehicle, The suspects said their car battery had died. Police issued each of the three men trespass notifications and they left.

Wrong-way driver

Police were patrolling on April 19 on 5900 Soundview Dr. in Gig Harbor when they observed a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane. Police say they then pursued the vehicle which began to speed up before being stopped. When confronted, the driver said he was in the wrong lane as he was not familiar with the area. Police say the suspect had tools that they believed could be used for gas siphoning. The suspect was issued a summons for failing to transfer his title and having an incorrect license tab. Police say they took photos of the suspect and vehicle before releasing them.