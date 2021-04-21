Public Meetings for April 22-29

Gig Harbor Civic Center Gateway Staff

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial (253) 215-8782 and, when prompted, enter the meeting i.d.. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.

Hearing Examiner, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 929 6702 3528.

City Council Special Meeting, 3 p.m. Thursday, April 22, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 932 1605 6382

Lodging Tax Advisory Committee Special Meeting, 4 p.m. April 2. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 829 9542 6515 and passcode 680248

Design Review Board, 5 p.m. Thursday, April 22, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 998 0695 0213

City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 932 1605 6382

The Civil Service Commission scheduled for April 22 has been canceled.

Other public meetings

Peninsula School Board, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22, by phone or video. To attend, view the live stream on the district website, www.psd401.net/about-us/school-board, or go to www.youtube.com and search for “Peninsula School District.”