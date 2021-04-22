Gateway: News

Here are the organizations that will share $50,000 in Gig Harbor tourism grants

The Harbor History Museum in Gig Harbor, shown at night from the water side, is one of seven local organizations set to receive grants from the city’s tourism fund.
Organizations looking for financial support in the challenging times of COVID-19 got a bit of a boost on Thursday.

In a special meeting, the City of Gig Harbor Lodging Tax Committee finalized grant allocations meant to boost tourism. The original call went out in February and drew from funds set aside from the lodging tax.

Mayor Kit Kuhn said the special meeting had to take place after a technical glitch that left one interested applicant initially unable to apply. The LTAC allocations still need to be approved by the Gig Harbor City Council

The allocations are as follows:

All the funds allocated totaled $50,000. The list will now go to the City Council for final approval at their next meeting on April 26.

Chase Hutchinson
Chase Hutchinson is the reporter for The Peninsula Gateway. He previously covered art and culture for The News Tribune as well as writing film reviews. He got his start in journalism at The Puget Sound Trail, the college paper of the University of Puget Sound from where he graduated.
