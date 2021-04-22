Here are the organizations that will share $50,000 in Gig Harbor tourism grants

The Harbor History Museum in Gig Harbor, shown at night from the water side, is one of seven local organizations set to receive grants from the city’s tourism fund. Courtesy

Organizations looking for financial support in the challenging times of COVID-19 got a bit of a boost on Thursday.

In a special meeting, the City of Gig Harbor Lodging Tax Committee finalized grant allocations meant to boost tourism. The original call went out in February and drew from funds set aside from the lodging tax.

Mayor Kit Kuhn said the special meeting had to take place after a technical glitch that left one interested applicant initially unable to apply. The LTAC allocations still need to be approved by the Gig Harbor City Council

The allocations are as follows:

The Canterwood Ladies Golf Association asked for $10,000 for their Washington State Women’s Golf Association Championship and was awarded $1,000.

The Greater Gig Harbor Foundation asked for $5,000 and was awarded $4,000 for the 2021 Peninsula Cider Festival.

The Harbor History Museum asked for $20,000 for Museum Marketing as well as expenses associated with the 10th Anniversary Harbor Rocks celebration and was awarded $15,000.

United by Music North America asked for $9,750 to cover event expenses for their Make Music Day and was awarded $6,000.

The Gig Harbor Boat Shop asked for $7,500 for their Eddon Boatyard Tour Program and was awarded $6,000

The Peninsula Art League asked for $6,000 for their Open Juried Art Show and was awarded $5,000.

The Gig Harbor Canoe and Kayak Racing Team requested $20,000 for expenses for the Narrows Challenge and was awarded $8,000.

The Gig Harbor Sportsman’s Club requested $7,000 and was given $5,000 for landscaping purposes.

All the funds allocated totaled $50,000. The list will now go to the City Council for final approval at their next meeting on April 26.