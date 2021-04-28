Sheriff’s log: A ransacked house in Rosedale and a bogus Benjamin in Lakebay

Stock photo Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Rosedale house ransacked during vacation

A woman discovered April 20 that the house she had been watching had been burglarized. She was taking care of the house in the 7400 block of Ray Nash Dr NW for her sister, who was on vacation. When she stopped by to check the mail, she saw that the glass on the front door was broken. A deputy searched the house and saw that every room had been ransacked. Most items of value were still there, and it wasn’t clear what, if anything, had been taken. The deputy helped the woman board up the house. The investigation is ongoing.

Lakebay market victim of fake $100 bill

A man used a $100 bill to pay for $23 worth of food, water and soap at a market in the 9000 block of Key Peninsula Hwy NW, Lakebay. The cashier was suspicious of the $100 bill but accepted it anyway. The business later discovered that the bill was indeed a fake. A deputy searched the area for the suspect, but he was unable to locate him.

Maplewood home burglarized

The victim left her house 11800 block of 17th Ave Ct NW in the Maplewood area of Gig Harbor in the morning of April 22 and when she returned in the evening, she saw that someone had forced the back door open. Several drawers had been opened throughout the house. An expensive designer bag was missing, along with some cash.