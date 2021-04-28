Bemused police watch a shoplifting in progress, then break it up

Gateway Police Stock Photo 02 Getty Images

No plates, and driver not sober

Police were patrolling on April 25 on Soundview Drive in Gig Harbor when they say they observed a vehicle with no rear license plate that was swerving on the road.

When pulled over the driver, told police she had been at a party with friends. The officer said the driver struggled to find her license and was looking in the glove compartment when it was actually in her wallet. Police say they performed a check and discovered the driver had a prior DUI in 2007. Police say that the driver declined to take field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. At the Gig Harbor police department, the driver declined a breath test. Police then transported the driver to St. Anthony’s Hospital for a blood draw. The driver was issued a criminal traffic summons and given a mandatory court appearance.

Watching a shoplift in progress

Police were patrolling on April 24 in the parking lot of the Home Depot at 5120 Borgen Blvd in Gig Harbor when they witnessed what they believed to be a shoplifting in progress.

Police say they observed a man exit the main entrance and go towards a vehicle while being pursued by two employees. This happened twice. Police say a female then exited the store with items in her hands with two employees following her as well. Officers say then approached the employees to ask if there was a shoplift in progress. The employees say they had witnessed the two leave the store and that the woman had taken a few small items. Police say they talked to the suspects, who returned the items and were issued a trespass notification. A criminal summons was issued for theft in the third degree.