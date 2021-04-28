Gateway: News

‘Vehicle fire’ turned out to be a riding lawnmower ablaze; the owner put it out.

By Gateway Staff

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports April 16–22

Total Reports: 114

Fire: 3

EMS/Rescue: 91

Other: 20

April 21: Unauthorized Burning — A report of visible smoke in the 3400 block of 105th Street NW was received around 5:00 p.m. Firefighters found the homeowner burning natural vegetation in an 8x8 foot pile. The homeowner was advised that this was a no-burn area and needed to put the fire out. Homeowner agreed to extinguish the fire.

Information on burning rules, regulations and no-burn zones can be found at the fire district website: www.GigHarborFire.org.

April 17: Lawnmower fire — A report of a vehicle fire in the 4700 block of 80th Avenue NW was received around 11:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a riding lawn mower that had caught fire and was extinguished by the homeowner prior to arrival.. No further aid was needed.

April 16: Deck Fire — A report of a residential structure fire in the 13000 block of 126th Street NW was received around 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found a home with a working fire and were assigned to engage the deck fire on the exterior of the home. The fire was extinguished and damage was limited to the deck.

