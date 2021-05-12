Sheriff’s log: A big brawl on Wright-Bliss road puts a 22-year-old man in the hospital

Stock photo Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Car flipped over on Lombard Drive

A 1990 Chevy Corvette was traveling northbound May 6 on Lombard Dr NW approaching 77th ST NW when the driver lost control about 11:20 p.m. and crossed into the southbound lane. The car went into the ditch and flipped over, landing in the southbound lane. The 34-year-old driver did not receive any serious injuries.

Stolen car recovered at Purdy

While on patrol May 6, a deputy noticed what appeared to be an abandoned vehicle at the Purdy Park and Ride. lot He ran the license plate and discovered that the car had been stolen from Bremerton. The vehicle was towed and will be returned to the owner.

Missing service dog near GHHS

A 39-year-old man experienced a medical emergency May 1 just outside his house in the 5700 block of Rosedale Street, Gig Harbor. His service dog left to find help but never returned. It is unknown if someone is keeping the dog or if it is wandering. The dog is described as an 85-lb red and white Australian Shepherd. It has long fur and a cropped tail. The neighborhood is near Gig Harbor High School.

Big fight on Wright-Bliss Road

Deputies were dispatched at about 9:40 p.m. May 1 to a large fight in front of a house in the 13000 block of Wright Bliss Rd. NW that is well-known to them. The 911 caller said that five people were fighting in the driveway. When deputies arrived, everyone was gone, and the lights were off in the house. Deputies saw a woman pacing in a trailer on the property, so they knocked on the door. Inside, they found a 22-year-old man who was bleeding and barely responsive. Deputies called medics, who transported the victim to the hospital.