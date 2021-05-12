Fast-food manager leaves $400 on the counter; cash and customer both disappear

Stock photo Getty Images

Cash, left on counter, disappears with customer

Police were called on May 9 to the Burger King at 6908 Kimball Drive in Gig Harbor over a theft of hundreds of dollars in cash.

Police say a manager told them that a woman came to the business and wanted to make a return. She told the manager that the return consisted of 29 meals totaling $361.92 and was for the “Y.” The manager said he proceeded to open the register and remove $300-$400 in cash that he then left on the counter.

The manager said the return seemed odd and he went into a back room to use the phone to contact a supervisor, leaving the money on the counter.

Upon returning, he said the woman and the money were gone. Police say they are suspending the case as there was no surveillance inside the store that works.

Parking lot hit-and-run is unsolved

Police were called on May 4 to the parking lot of Opus Bank at 4823 Point Fosdick Dr in Gig Harbor over a hit-and-run incident. Police say they were told by the reporting party that she was waiting to exit the parking lot onto northbound Point Fosdick when she was struck from behind. The woman then told police that the driver who had hit her proceeded to back up and leave. Police say a witness took cellphone video but it was too far away for them to get a plate number. Police say the case is suspended pending further information.