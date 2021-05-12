Gig Harbor homeowner learns you can’t burn two-by-fours in the backyard fire pit.

Stock photo Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports April 30 - May 5

Total Reports: 109

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 90

Other: 18

May 6: Overturned car — A report of a motor vehicle accident in the 7700 block of Lombard Drive NW was received around 11:23 p.m. Crews arrived to find a one car on its top blocking the southbound lane of Lombard and began patient care. Extrication was not needed and patient was transported to the hospital.

May 6: Burn Complaint — A burn complaint in the 5700 block of 41st Street NW was received around 2:24 p.m. Crews arrived to find smoke from the backyard. The homeowner had an approved fire pit with a hose nearby and it adhered to the legal distances from structures and property lines. The fire contained natural vegetation and some dimensional lumber. Crews advised the homeowner that he could burn only seasoned wood in the fire pit. The homeowner understood and will not burn anymore prohibited materials.

For more information about burning rules and regulations or to obtain a fire permit visit the GHF website: www.gigharborfire.org

May 5: Cooking Fire — A report of a structure fire in the 10400 block of Peacock Hill Avenue was received around 10:00 a.m. Crews arrived to find a mobile home with no sign of visible fire from the exterior. A light haze inside was traced to burned food in the microwave. Doors and windows were opened for ventilation. no further action was needed.

May 4: Child locked in car — A report of a child locked inside a vehicle in the 11000 block of 51st Avenue was received around 11:16 a.m. On arrival crews found a compact SUV with a small child secure in their car seat with no obvious distress and all doors locked. Firefighters were unable to gain access without causing damage to the vehicle, so they contacted a towing company service technician who arrived within five minutes. Access was gained to the vehicle and the child was unharmed.