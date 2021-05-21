Got Covid cabin fever? Here are 7 easy hikes near Gig Harbor you can do

Kopachuck State Park

As the warmer months of summer are nearly upon us, outdoor enthusiasts and hikers alike are looking forward to getting back out there to enjoy all that nature has to offer.

The Gig Harbor area offers a plethora of fun hikes to enjoy both by yourself, with a family, or with an animal companion. Here are some of the top hikes to check out in the Gig Harbor area this summer.

Address: 10712 56th St NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Miles of trails: 2

Rating: Laid-back, family friendly

Don’t Miss: The beach

Offering two miles of hiking trails and a lovely beach to frolic around in, Kopachuck is a must-see spot in the area. It is a great place to take family for a day outing or for a short solo trek.

Rachel Easton is the education director of Harbor WildWatch, a non-profit organization that works “to introduce the public to the wonders of the Puget Sound.”

As a parent herself, Easton identified Kopachuck as a family friendly location for those with kids in tow.

“It has good hiking trails and they all go downhill and end up at the beach,” Easton said. “It’s kind of a fun one because you can send your kids down one trail and you can go down the main one and you all end up at the same place.”

The one thing to be aware of is that the location can get a bit crowded as it draws in a wide range of different groups to the area.

“Kopachuck does get crowded, quite a bit, especially during the shellfish harvesting season,” Easton warned. “You’ll be competing for parking spaces with people that get their living on clams and oysters.”

Easton said when that season is taking place can vary, but it typically takes place during May-June before being closed for the rest of the summer.

“When the shellfish season is not happening, it can get a little more quiet,” Easton said. “Kopachuck is great.”

Address: 321 158th Avenue SW Lakebay, WA 98349

Miles of trails: 2.5

Rating: Mid-level, good for mountain biking

Don’t Miss: Hidden lagoon

This is another park with remarkable access to a beautiful forest and gorgeous views. It is good not just for hiking but for mountain biking enthusiasts as well though only on designated trails.

“I love Penrose Point State Park’s hiking trails. From the main parking lot you can go to the right side and that takes you out to the actual Point of Penrose Park. There’s a secret lagoon back there,” Easton said. “You can’t see it from the main road.”

If you’re so inclined, you could even set up your own free-standing volleyball sets on the lawn in the day-use area. Though don’t let that stop you from going out and taking all of the forest in.

“It has nice lovely, forested trees. It’s pretty level so its really easy for kids or even a stroller,” Easton said.

Address: 4411 Van Beek Road KPN Lakebay, WA 98349

Miles of trails: 2

Rating: Mid-level, occasional steep inclines

Don’t Miss: Stretch of beach

A 58-acre site with multiple different routes to take, this park is about midway down the Key Peninsula and offers a lot of beautiful access to nature.

You can choose between going along the main trail, cut to the beach, or take the loop trail.

“It’s awesome. It is steep, but its gorgeous,” Easton said. “Tons of nice tree cover and a wide path so you can go in a jogging stroller. It ends up at a nice beach.”

It also is usually less crowded, so it is one you can have largely to yourself and not have to worry about parking.

“Usually you’re pretty isolated, especially during COVID times,” Easton said.

Sunrise Beach Park

Address: 10015 Sunrise Beach Dr NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Miles of trails: 2

Rating: Laid-back, family friendly

Don’t Miss: View of Mount Tahoma

Another location with a standout beach location, Sunrise Beach Park has its own two miles of hiking trails and forest paths that offer stunning views of Mount Tahoma.

Easton said this is a lower challenge location that is also good for families.

“I love Sunrise Beach. It’s a great place if you’re looking for a nice family walk,” Easton said.

There also is over 2,135 linear feet of shoreline along with picnic and day-use areas.

A main attraction is a vast meadow and a hill that Easton said was a hit with her kids.

“They like to roll down the hill,” Easton said.

Address: 10123 78th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Miles of trails: 4

Rating: Mid-level

Don’t Miss: Grand trees

Located in the North Rosedale area northwest of downtown Gig Harbor, the Sehmel Homestead Park is a 98-acre site that has four miles of trails through a series of different environments.

Laurel Kingsbury, a iPenMet Parks Commissioner, says the park is one for nature-lovers looking for a variety of tree species.

“The trees are huge and grand and unique. They are not just conifer or deciduous but a fascinating mixture of both,” There are all kinds of tree varieties, and if you ask my daughter, she can tell you all about the various fairies that live among them and point out where their kingdoms are hidden.”

Kingsbury also praised the hiking as being accessible and a new adventure each time you go.

“You can walk on the trails in those woods every day and each time have a unique and fun adventure,” Kingsbury said. “I love these parks and their trails because they are accessible, well maintained and as soon as you step into the woods you are immediately immersed in a truly beautiful and natural experience. “

Address: 10301 Bujacich Rd, Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Miles of trails: Nearly 4

Rating: Higher level, good for exercise

Don’t Miss: View of McCormick Creek Valley

A park with close to four miles of trail, be it on foot, on a bike, or on a horse, McCormick is a location that is often for the more athletically minded group though is no less beautiful.

“McCormick is also great for hiking. It is kind of more narrow trails that runners use,” Easton said.

There also are a variety of branching paths, including one that will take you down to a beautiful view.

“That’ll take you right down into McCormick Creek Valley, which is really beautiful, and you can walk all the way down to the creekside,” Easton said.

Just remember that parking is located across the street at the Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One building, so be sure to look both ways before crossing back.

Address: 10100 Bujacich Rd, Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Miles of trails: Over 1

Rating: Laid back, good for pets

Don’t Miss: All the cute doggos and puppers

Located right across the street from McCormick, this is a park that has gone to the dogs. Literally.

Rotary Bark Park allows hikers to come with their pets off-leash on over one mile of fenced trails.

“It’s really nice especially if you have dogs,” Easton said. “There are walking trails throughout the entire park that are pretty level.”

There are still areas where leashes are required, though hikers can rest easy in letting their dogs off the leash when in the designated areas.

“It’s one of the few dog parks that is very securely fenced,” Easton said. “I used to have a coonhound who was an escape artist and would just follow his nose. He could get out of any enclosure, but the Bark Park is one of the few I’ve actually taken him on and not lost him.”