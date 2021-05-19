Not a good week for garden sheds. Two in Gig Harbor catch fire and burn

Gateway Fire Reports Stock Photo 05 Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports

May 7 to May 13

Total Reports: 112

Fire: 4

EMS/Rescue: 88

Other: 20

May 13: Shed fire — A report of a structure fire in the 11000 block of Hallstrom Drive NW was received around 12:23 a.m. Crews arrived to find a 10 x 10-foot shed adjacent to a house fully involved. The homeowner said he was awakened by an explosion and came outside to find a fire in the center of the shed, which he attempted to extinguish with a garden hose. Crews extinguished the fire, but the shed and contents were a total loss.

May 8: Cigarette ignites shed — A report of a shed fire in the 9100 block of 147th NW was received around 5:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find an exterior shed 10 x 10-feet in size on fire. The road was blocked and crews began attack of the fire and extinguished it fully. A resident stated it was a garbage holding shed and a cigarette butt had been thrown in to the garbage which caused it to ignite.

May 8: Fuel Spill — A report of a fuel spill on the water in the 3100 block of Harborview Drive was received around 12:03 p.m. A kayaker spotted a large sheen of what appeared to be fuel on the water. Responding firefighters saw a large sheen that was identified as diesel. There was no obvious source after checking all the nearby boats for signs of leaks. The Department of Ecology was notified and a floating boom was deployed until the team could respond from Lacey. The Gig Harbor Police boat assisted with deploying the boom. The DOE response team arrived to find the sheen had dissipated and was no longer visible. The boom was removed and no further action was taken.

May 8 – Unauthorized Burning — A report of white smoke in the 5800 block of Hunt Street NW was received around 11:46 a.m. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from a clearing and observed a 10 x 10-foot natural vegetation burn pile. The homeowner was advised the burn pile was too large and that they would need a burn permit. The homeowner acknowledged and stated they would comply. Burning was allowed to be continued with the instruction of burning hot and clean and let the pile get no larger than 4 x 4-foot. For more information about burning rules and regulations or to obtain a burn permit visit the GHFMO website: www.gigharborfire.org

May 7: Hedge fire —A report of smoke and a large bush on fire in the 6700 block of Soundview Drive was received around 1:00 p.m. Upon arrival crews found the property owners extinguishing a medium sized hedge. The owner stated they were trimming the hedge with a battery-powered reciprocating saw and believe they struck a rock that produced a spark igniting the dead and dry plan material. There was no exposure or extension to other vegetation. Crew assisted in putting out the fire and assisted in removing dead and smoldering debris from the hedge. Owner was advised to soak the remaining and unburned material with a sprinkler.