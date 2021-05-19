PenMet Parks summer camps will be almost free this year. Here’s why

Summer camps, including arts and crafts day camps like this one, will be 70 percent off this summer. PenMet Parks

Thanks to the federal government, Peninsula parents will get a bargain rate on kid’s camps this summer.

Money funneled through Pierce County from the American Rescue Plan will be used to provide 70 percent discounts on all of the PenMet Parks summer programs, the district announced this week.

“We are always seeking new ways for our friends and families to learn, create, explore, and play with PenMet Parks,” said Ally Bujacich, the district’s new executive director, in a release. “Thanks to Pierce County, PenMet Parks will provide the same high-quality programs our community has come to know and love at a discounted rate.”

The offer is open through May 27. Parents who have already signed up will receive credit for the discount, which they can use for additional programs or get as a refund.

Kids Need to Play

The program, which is being called Kids Need to Play, is intended to provide a release for kids cooped up during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s being funded by a $1.5 million grant from Pierce County, part of $180 million the county is set to receive from the American Rescue Plan act.

The steep discount means kids from families who have never gone to camp before can afford it this year, said Roxanne Miles,. the Pierce County parks and recreation director.

“Everyone tries to keep costs low, but some of these camps can cost between $180 and $400,” she told The Gateway in an interview. “That’s a big chunk of money if you’ve got, say, three kids, and you want to send each of them to camp.”

Five park agencies are participating. Besides PenMet, they include the Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma and the city park departments of Steilacoom, Lakewood and Puyallup.

Such a deal

Beginning May 28th, all PenMet Parks participants can expect a 70% discount on fees relative to select youth programs, including camps, classes, and activities running June 28th through September 3rd, 2021. Participants that registered for eligible summer programs prior to May 28th will also enjoy the discounted rate.

The discounted PenMet programs are designed for pre-school (ages 3-4) and school-age kids (ages 5-18). Many of them are outlined in the district’s 28-page Summer Parks and Recreation Guide, which was mailed to every household in the district last week.

This summer, you will find new programs such as our Little Campers Summer Camps for ages 3-5 and new Dance, Theatre, and Art Camps for ages 3-13,” said parks spokesman Chuck Cuzzetto.

“We’ve brought back some of our most popular Summer Camps, including Young Wizards of Hogwarts, Legends of the Wild, and Fairy Hollow. Our STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) Camps are more popular than ever. We have everything from Space Robotics to Drone Commander Camps.”

Starting May 28th, “Kids Need to Play” discounts will automatically be reflected in the program fee at the time of registration, with no need for a coupon or discount code, Cuzzetto said. As an example, a camp normally costing $100 will be available for just $30. The rest of the cost will be picked up by the American Rescue Plan grant.

PenMet Parks will be closing online and phone registrations on May 27th. The 70 percent credit will also be extended to participants who have already registered for a youth camp or program running June 28th to September 3rd. Participants already registered for a youth summer program do not need to take any action to receive the credit on their PenMet Parks ActiveNet account, Cuzzotto said.

In addition to summer camps, PenMet has several upcoming activities for teens and adults at Sehmel Homestead Park:

▪ Teen Movie in the Park, (Wonder Woman) 8 p.m. May 28

▪ Teen Lunch Truck Luau 3 p.m. June 25

▪ Family Fun Fest 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 31

▪ Party in the Park ( for ages 21 and over) 6 p.m. July 10

For more information on the “Kids Need to Play” program, or to register of activities and events, visit www.PenMetParks.org or email info@penmetparks.org.