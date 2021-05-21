Gig Harbor, YMCA sign agreement for long-awaited sports complex. Here’s what it says

The city’s acquisition of the Gig Harbor Little League fields was the first step toward an eventual 17-acre sports complex in Gig Harbor north. Staff file

The City of Gig Harbor has announced that it is moving ahead with plans for the long-awaited sports complex after coming to an agreement with the YMCA.

In a release, the city said they have signed a lease agreement with the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties to allow plans to move forward. The agreement will enable the YMCA to “fundraise, construct, and operate two new synthetic turf athletic fields in Gig Harbor.”

The two fields are the first part of a larger project. The second phase, which will include tennis and other courts, trails, picnic areas and playgrounds, is awaiting funding.

“I’m excited that we’ve reached this milestone and can move forward with the project,” Mayor Kit Kuhn said in the release. “I’ve been working with council, staff, and the Y over the last three years to help get us this far, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and the timelines we’ve set. I’m pleased with this agreement — the attention to detail is remarkable, and we worked through many hurdles together.”

The fields will be constructed “on undeveloped, city-owned property located to the north of the existing Tom Taylor Family YMCA on Harbor Hill Drive.” The city purchased the land in 2016.

The release said that the two new fields will “accommodate soccer, football, lacrosse, and other field sports.” That includes plans for lighting, 100 parking stalls, restrooms, and a concession structure. It will all be maintained and operated by the YMCA who will “make them available to the public when not reserved for sports practices, games, or other events.”

“There is a critical need for these playfields and safe outdoor spaces,” Charlie Davis, YMCA President and CEO, said in the release. “Gig Harbor is a growing community and we have an opportunity to play a role in providing safe spaces for children to develop their skills, as well as helping to create a space that brings people and community together.”

Construction is estimated at $6.8 million dollars and the city will allocate a $350,000 state Recreation and Conservation Office Youth Athletic Facilities grant toward the construction of the project. The city had previously sought a $500,000 state grant towards the first phase last May.

The project has two phases. The first, called Phase A1, will include two lighted, turf fields, 100 parking spaces, a restroom, and a concession structure.

Phase 1B is funding-dependent, meaning the city may need to pay for it. It will cost $1.9 million, and will include a playground, event lawn, bocce ball court, pickle ball court, paved and unpaved trails, picnic shelters, and additional parking.

The agreement’s terms say that the YMCA will have until the Spring of 2023 to raise the funds and begin construction to then complete the project by December 2024. The YMCA is accepting donations for the sports complex at www.ymcapkc.org/give.