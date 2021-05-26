Lakebay veterinarian’s diagnostic instrument, worth $20,000, is stolen

Gateway Sheriff stock photo Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Lakebay vet loses $20,000 machine in burglary

A veterinarian reported that someone broke into her shed on Cornwall Road NW. near Lakebay overnight May 17 and stole expensive horse diagnostic equipment. The victim said had plugged in her lameness locator so it could charge overnight. The equipment uses sensors to detect abnormalities in a horse’s gait that may not be caught by the human eye. It is valued at $20,000. Deputies contacted a vehicle nearby that had been called in as suspicious. They spoke to the occupants, who denied involvement, and they did not see the equipment inside the car.

Purdy commuter finds catalytic converter missing

A woman parked her car at the Purdy Park-and-Ride lot on May 17 and carpooled to work. When she returned to the lot in the 14500 block of Purdy Drive, she noticed a large car part on the ground under her vehicle. She discovered that her catalytic converter had been stolen. A witness approached her and said he saw the suspect’s car drive away. He described it as a small, white, “loud and obnoxious” car that looked like it had been pieced together using parts from other cars. The driver’s side door was brown, and the license plate frame was bright pink. Deputies are looking for the car.

Car stolen in Key Center while owner shopped

A man parked outside a smoke shop in the 15600 block of Olson Dr. NW., near Key Center, about 7:45 a.m. on May 16 and left his car keys on the floor while he went inside to make a quick purchase. He noticed that the car he was parked next to was a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse with a man and woman inside. When he left the store a couple minutes later, his car and the Eclipse were both gone. He borrowed a cell phone to call 911 since his phone was in his car. Surveillance video shows a male getting out of the Eclipse and into the victim’s car. The victim tracked his phone’s location and deputies located the abandoned car nearby. Deputies also contacted the owner of the Eclipse. She and her friend said that another man, who has a history of motor vehicle theft, was the one who stole the car. The investigation is continuing.