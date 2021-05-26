Two Gig Harbor beach fires underscore brush fire danger as weather warms

Gateway Fire Stock Photo 03 Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports May 14 – 20

Total Reports: 122

Fire: 6

EMS/Rescue: 102

Other: 14

May 20: Dishwasher Fire — A report of smoke coming from a dishwasher in the 1400 block of 119th NW was received around 8:00 p.m. Crews arrived and spoke with the homeowner who indicated there was smoke coming from the dishwasher and they wanted to make sure there was no fire. Firefighters checked out the dishwasher and its electrical connection and found no fire. The power was turned off and the resident was advised to call a repair service.

May 19: Accident on SR-16 — A report of a motor vehicle accident on westbound State Route 16 was received around 7:40 p.m. Units arrived to find a one vehicle on its side in the ditch and another the shoulder. The driver of the vehicle on its side was able to get out unaided. One patient was transported to the hospital and the scene was turned over to the Washington State Patrol.

May 18: Car on fire — A report of a parked vehicle on fire in the 9100 block of 28th NW was received around 7:00 p.m. Crews noticed a smoke column while responding and requested an additional engine. They arrived to find a fully involved vehicle fire spreading into brush and tree branches. Firefighters extinguished all the fires, and the fire marshall arrived and determined it was not suspicious.

May 18: Purdy Spit fire — A report of a brush fire in the 6700 block of Tyee Drive NW was received around 5:39 p.m. An unattended fire was found by the property owner near a house along a fence line. Upon arrival crews reported an approximate 10 x 10-foot fire involving beach logs and grasses near the beach line of the Purdy spit. Fire fighters used water and Class A foam to extinguish the fire.

May 16: Beach brush Fire — Firefighters responded about 1:45 p.m. to a brush fire in the area of White Cloud Avenue and Cabrini Drive, on the shoreline of Wollochet Bay, where a permitted burn had gotten out of control. Crews arrived to find the property owner and a neighbor fighting the fire with garden hoses. They said the fire had started from a permitted burn pile at the top of a high bank. Some burning material had fallen down the cliff and the fire grew until it was about 30 feet square, Crews attacked the fire at the top of the bank and hose was extended down to the beach for an attack from below. The fire was extinguished and a 30-foot line was cut along the top side of the fire area. The property owners were advised to use a yard sprinkler to wet down the area.

For more information about burning rules and regulations or to obtain a burn permit visit our website: www.gigharborfire.org

May 14: Mutual Aid to KP — A report of a structure fire in the 9500 block of 149th NW in the Wauna area was received around 2:48 p.m. Gig Harbor Fire provided mutual aid assistance to Key Peninsula Fire and responded to a one-story house with light smoke visible from the garage. It appeared that the breaker at the panel failed and caught fire. Heavy damage to the power panel with no obvious extension noted.