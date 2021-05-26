Public meetings for May 27-June 3

Gig Harbor Civic Center Gateway Staff

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial (253) 215-8782 and, when prompted, enter the access code. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.

▪ Council Study Session, 3 p.m. Thursday, May 27, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 932 1605 6382

▪ Design Review Board, 5 p.m. Thursday, May 17, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 914 8307 7490

▪ Parks Commission, 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 921 4071 5051

▪ Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday, June 3, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 953 5341 1299

City offices will be closed Monday, May 31, for the Memorial Day holiday.

Other public meetings

▪ PenMet Parks Board 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, in person at Sehmel Homestead Park Pavilion. The regular meeting will be preceded by a special study session beginning at 4 p.m. Citizen Comments can be emailed to admin@penmetparks.org by 5:00 p.m. May 31st, or you may give public comment in person.

▪ Peninsula School Board, 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27 in the Community Room at Pioneer Elementary School, 8502 Skansie Ave. and by video. Due to coronavirus precautions, there is limited public seating. For instructions on attending by video, visit the district web site: psd401.net, or go to www.zoom.com/join and search for Peninsula School District.