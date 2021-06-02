When boating around whales, go slow, wide and quiet

Summertime recreation by boat on the Puget Sound can be bliss.

The saltwater seems to stretch for miles and opportunities abound for observing wildlife: bald eagles, seals, and — if you’re lucky — whales. As we enter into boating season, this is a great time to reflect on going slow, staying wide, and moving quietly around marine mammals, particularly whales.

Orcas can frequent the south Puget Sound from the Narrows, toward Fox Island, into Key Peninsula, and further south. In Washington, all orcas are protected under state law, and Southern Residents have additional protections. Governmental agencies, non-profits, and other stakeholders in the Pacific Northwest developed “Be Whale Wise” to assist in education, consistent messaging, and enforcement.

Boaters are required to remain at least 100 yards away from whales; this increases to 200 yards if the whale is resting or has a calf. Specifically for orcas, boaters must remain 300 yards away and 400 yards behind them or out of their path.

Kayakers and paddle boarders — who are inevitably limited in maneuverability and have a variety of additional safety concerns — are advised to paddle on the offshore side of whales and out of the path of oncoming whales. The Kayak Education and Leadership Program notes that if this isn’t possible, paddlers should stop paddling (and raft up with other paddlers) until the whales have passed.

Being whale wise also includes recognizing the whale warning flag and flying it when in proximity of whales to notify other boaters. This white flag features a yellow and red circle with a black whale fluke in the center. The flag was first developed by the North Island Marine Mammal Stewardship Association after an increase in the number of boater-whale collisions or near-misses. Today, it’s a unified message throughout Pacific Northwest waters for wise whale practices, no matter the species.

Regardless of the flag, boaters should slow to seven knots or less within half a mile of whales. Or, better yet, stop the engine entirely until the whales have passed. This avoids excessive noise in the water as well as startling the whales by quickly stopping or starting the engine.

And speaking of noise, turning off fish finders and/or depth sounders can alleviate unintentional sound in the water. Whales use acoustics to communicate. According to NOAA, orcas are especially sensitive to sounds in the 20-60 kHz range. Boaters who use dual-frequency sounders can switch from 50 kHz to 200kHz near orcas to reduce interference.

Disregarding these guidelines can disturb and put undue stress on whales; NOAA cites separating mothers from young as well as disrupting migratory patterns and social groups among other concerns.

Non-compliance can also land boaters in deep trouble. Violations are reported to the National Marine Fisheries Service or Office for Law Enforcement (hull number included). A violation of the state law, RCW.77.15.740, is considered a natural resource infraction, carries a fine of $500, and could also include fines for additional situation assessments. There are also penalties under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act and Endangered Species Act.

Boating on the water can be made a little more enjoyable by respecting wildlife and adhering to the laws and guidelines protecting them. Be water and whale wise!

Whale warning flags are available from many marine supply stores, the San Juan County Marine Resources Committee, and The Whale Museum in Friday Harbor.