Burning Lay-Z-Boy at the beach, other weird stuff, keep Gig Harbor firefighters busy

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports May 21-27

Total Reports: 105

Fire: 5

EMS/Rescue: 89

Other: 28

May 28 – Power line down — A report of a tree into a power line that was on fire in the 6600 block of 152nd Street Court NW was received around 4:35 p.m. Upon arrival crews found a 20-foot tree limb hanging onto two power lines and the limb was on fire. The area was secured and Peninsula Light Company was called. Peninsula Light arrived and secured the power and cut the tree limb from the power lines. Once the power was back on and crews were informed the area was safe they extinguished the pieces of tree limb and the road was re-opened.

May 27 – Bark fire extended to building — A report of smoke in the building and a bark fire outside the structure in the 5700 block of Soundview Drive was received around 3:58 p.m. Upon arrival crews confirmed that the fire was in the garden beds and it had extended into the structure. A hose line was pulled to extinguish the fire, which was contained to a small amount of siding and charring to the exterior wall. There was residual smoke that entered in a basement business from the seam in the foundation, but otherwise there was no interior damage.

May 26 – Rubbish fire under bridge — A report of smoke in the block of 6700 Tyee Drive NW was received around 4:32 p.m. Crews made contact with the caller who stated they believed someone was burning under the Purdy Bridge. After further investigation crews found a 2-by-2-foot unauthorized and unattended garbage fire. The fire was fully extinguished.

May 22 – KP house fire — A report of a house fire in the 9100 block of 144th Street Court NW in the Lake Kathryn area was received around 7:18 a.m. GHFMO provided mutual aid assistance to Key Peninsula Fire. GHFMO arrived and was assigned fire attack. Crews went inside and quickly reached the fire room and extinguished it. The thermal imaging camera was used to confirm no further extension while crews from Key Peninsula Fire pulled drywall to also confirm. One resident was transported to the hospital.

May 21 – Chair fire on beach — A report of a large fire with dark smoke near the Fox Island Boat Launch was received around 4:00 p.m. Crews arrived on scene to find a reclining chair smoldering on the beach. Water was applied to the chair and surrounding area, extinguishing the fire.