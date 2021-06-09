Public Meetings for June 10-17

Gig Harbor Civic Center

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial (253) 215-8782 and, when prompted, enter the access code. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.

▪ Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 933 5275 7315.

▪ City Council Study Session, 3 p.m. Thursday, June 10, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i..d. 932 1605 6382.

▪ Design Review Board, 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 966 9145 9865

▪ Arts Commission Special Meeting, 9 a.m. June 11, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 936 7410 1164

▪ Civil Service Commission, 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, by phone. To attend, dial (312) 757-3121 and enter access code 542-565-269.

▪ City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 14, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 932 1605 6382

Public Works Committee, 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 929 1013 8774.

▪ Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday, June 17, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 953 5341 1299

The Hearing Examiner meeting scheduled for June 17 has been canceled.

Other public meetings

▪ PenMet Parks Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at Sehmel Homestead Park Pavilion. The meeting may be attended in-person, and will also be live-streamed on the PenMet website, www.penmetparks.org. Citizen comments can be given in person or emailed to admin@penmetparks.org by 5 p.m. June 14th and will be read at the regular meeting.

▪ Peninsula School Board Study Session, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10 in the Community Room at Pioneer Elementary School, 8502 Skansie Ave., and livestreamed on video. There is limited seating and coronavirus protections are required. The video livestream can be accessed on the district website, www.psd.net or on YouTube by searching for “Peninsula School District.”