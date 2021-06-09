Meanest catalytic converter thief leaves elderly residents without a ride

Stock photo Getty Images

Another catalytic converter theft

Thieves stole the catalytic converter from a community van parked at a Gig Harbor nursing facility.

Police say they were called to a suspected vehicle prowl on June 3 at Sound Vista Village at 6633 McDonald Ave.

An employee of the nursing facility informed officers that someone had stolen the catalytic converter from the business’s community van. Catalytic converters have been the target of recent thefts in Gig Harbor due to their rare metals.

Police say that the van had been parked in the front parking lot of the facility since the previous Thursday. The property did not have any video cameras or surveillance equipment. Police say they have no additional suspect leads.

Break-in at food bank, nothing taken

In a delayed report, police said they were called May 3 to the Fish Food Bank at 4304 Burnham Drive in Gig Harbor over a suspected break-in.

Volunteers of the food bank told officers someone had broken into the building. Upon further inspection, police say it appears someone had forced open the rear door sometime between early May 2 and May 3. Police said there were “no good photos of the subject inside the building” though they confirmed there was a break-in.

However, police said there was no evidence that anything had been stolen. The report was entered on June 7.

— Chase Hutchinson