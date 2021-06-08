There’s always one who doesn’t get the memo: Firefighters put out another bonfire

Stock photo Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports May 28 – June 3

Total Reports: 103; Fire: 2; EMS/Rescue: 78; Other: 23

June 2: Three-car accident - A report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Pioneer and Kimball was received around 1:07 p.m. Crews arrived to find a three-car blocking collision and GHPD on scene. There were four occupants, all wearing seatbelts and no air-bag deployment. One driver was transported to the hospital and the other three stated they were not injured and did not need to be evaluated. The scene was turned over to GHPD.

May 31: House Fire on KP — Gig Harbor firefighters provided mutual aid to Key Peninsula Fire at a one-story house fire 9900 block of 134th NW in the Wauna area. The call was received around 12:12 p.m.. GHFMO was assigned to assist with extinguishing the fire and to perform a primary search of the structure. Once the fire was extinguished GHFMO returned to service and Key Peninsula Fire and the Pierce County Fire Marshal remained on scene to investigate.

May 31: Burn Complaint — A report of large bonfire in the 10000 block of 36th Street NW was received around 11:11 a.m. Crews arrived to find a large wood fire on the beach. Workers at the home were burning and the homeowner was not around. They were advised to break up the fire and not place any further material on it. Crews contacted the homeowner and informed them of the burn permit process, burning regulations and advised to haul materials off site if possible.

For more information about burning regulations or to obtain a burn permit visit the GHFMO website: www.gigharborfire.org

May 29: Motorcycle accident — A report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Kamus Drive and Island Boulevard was received around 12:55 p.m. Crews arrived to find one person in the roadway and a motorcycle in the ditch. The patient was transported to the hospital and additional crews stayed on scene to block the roadway for the Pierce County Sheriff to investigate.

May 28: Four-car fender-bender — A report of a motor vehicle accident in the 12000 block of State Route 16 East was received around 4:07 p.m. Upon arrival crews found a four-car rear-end collision with minor damage to each vehicle, all occupants out of their vehicles and Washington State Patrol on scene. All occupants were evaluated and all declined any further treatment. Department of Transportation was notified that the cable barrier had been damaged.