Crab season is about to open in Puget Sound. Here’s where it’s legal to catch them

Crab fisherman David Sandana and his daughter with catch. Crab season will open July 11 in waters adjacent to Gig Harbor Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

Summer crab season will be July 11 through August 30 in the areas of Puget Sound adjacent to Gig Harbor, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced. But crabbers need to stay north of the Narrows Bridge and fish Sunday and Mondays only.

“We expect good crabbing this year in several areas of Puget Sound,” said Don Velasquez, WDFW crustacean biologist in a release. “Still, some areas with continued low abundance will have a limited season or remain closed this year to promote population growth,” he added.

Closed areas will include Hood Canal south of Ayock Point and Puget Sound south of the Narrows Bridge.

Summer seasons for the upcoming fishery are posted on WDFW’s crab-fishing website.

The daily limit throughout Puget Sound is five Dungeness crab, males only, in hard-shell condition with a minimum carapace width of 6¼ inches. Fishers may also keep six red rock crab of either sex per day in open areas, provided the crab are in hard-shell condition and measure at least 5 inches carapace width.

Crab fishers may not set or pull shellfish gear from a vessel from one hour after official sunset to one hour before official sunrise.

Puget Sound crabbers are required to record their harvest of Dungeness crab on their catch record cards immediately after retaining the crab and before re-deploying the trap. Separate catch record cards are issued for the summer and winter seasons.

Velasquez urged crabbers to return the catch records whether they caught anything or not, because the records help determine whether they area will be open next season.

The following marine areas will be open for crabbing:

Marine Area 7 South (San Juan Islands/Bellingham): Open July 15 - Sept. 30, Thursdays-Mondays.

Marine Area 7 North (Gulf of Georgia): Open Aug. 19 - Sept. 30, Thursdays – Mondays.

Marine Area 10 (Seattle/Bremerton): Open July 11 - Sept. 6. Sundays/Mondays only.

Marine Area 11 (Gig Harbor-Tacoma-Vashon Island): Open July 11 - August 30. Sundays/Mondays only.

Marine Area 12 (Hood Canal) north of a line projected true east from Ayock Point: Open July 1 - Sept. 6, Thursdays-Mondays.

Details and rules are available on the WDFW website: https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/crab