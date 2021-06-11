Bomb squad checks out sinister objects in Lakebay shed. Here’s what they found

Gateway Sheriff stock photo Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Mines found in Lakebay garden shed

A homeowner was cleaning up her property in the 300 block of 198th Ave NW and getting it ready to sell on June 9 when her movers found two suspicious devices in her shed. They were in a green Army burlap bag and looked like they could be dangerous, so she called 911. A Pierce County Sheriff’s Department bomb technician responded and determined that the devices were inert M33 Claymore training mines. At the homeowner’s request, the bomb tech took both of the devices with him. They will be safely destroyed. The homeowner believes the devices belonged to her husband, who is former military but no longer lives at the residence.

Asleep at the wheel on 66th Avenue

A 2004 Volvo XC70 was traveling southbound on 66th Ave NW on just after midnight June 6 when the 17-year-old male driver fell asleep and ran the stop sign at Rosedale St NW. The car went into the ditch and hit a residential fence. The driver escaped without serious injury.

Car does flip near Key Center

A 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling northbound in the 9900 block of Key Peninsula Hwy NW at a high rate of speed shortly before 6 a.m. June 6. The driver lost control in a curve and spun out. The car then spun back around the other way, flipped one time, and came to a stop in the ditch next to the southbound lanes. The driver was evaluated at the scene by medical staff and did not have any injuries. The 34-year-old female driver was issued a ticket.