Crash into tree in Gig Harbor leads to emergency CPR by firefighters

Stock photo Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports June 4-10

Total Reports: 105; Fire: 1; EMS/Rescue: 84; Other: 20

June 9: Smoky furnace — A report of a smoke alarm activation in the 2100 block of 46th Street NW was received around 3:12 p.m. Crews arrived to find a small two-story home with the homeowner outside stating they smelled smoke and immediately turned off the furnace. Crews found the smoke coming from the furnace and found the air filter heavily soiled. The homeowner was advised to have a service technician come and inspect the unit before using it again.

June 7: Car vs. tree with serious injury — A report of a motor vehicle accident in the 3700 block of 38th Avenue NW was received around 8:43 a.m. Crews found a vehicle off the roadway into a tree with two occupants and CPR in progress. Crews focused resources on the patients. Pierce County Sheriff’s Office arrived and provided traffic control and investigation. Both patients were transported to the hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

June 6: – Car on its side — A report of a motor vehicle accident in the 9700 block of State Route 16 was received around 1:16 .pm. Crews arrived to find one vehicle on its side with the only occupant out of the vehicle. The patient was evaluated at the scene and no further aid was needed. Washington State Patrol remained on scene and the vehicle was towed.

June 5 – Garden bark fire — A report of vegetation fire in the 1500 block of 12th Lane was received around 8:28 a.m. Upon arrival crews found a 3-foot by 4-foot section of beauty bark on the side of the home that had been watered down. The homeowner stated they had noticed the smoke and were unaware of how the fire could have started. No further action was needed.