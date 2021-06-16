Drug suspect gets a break when officers aren’t sure search will stand up in court

Stock photo Getty Images

Police find drugs, unsure about arrest

Police were on patrol on June 13 when they say they observed a white Honda Accord parked at the Chevron at 14317 Purdy Dr Nw in Gig Harbor. The car was not anywhere near the pumps, parking stalls, or air pump. Police say they tried to run the license plates but were unable to see all the numbers and letters due to a blue frame that created an obstruction. Police said they made contact with the male driver when another man walked over to the scene.

Police say they searched the other man and observed what they believed was methamphetamine in his coat pocket. Upon questioning, police say the man informed them that he had purchased the meth for $1,200 when staying at a nearby hotel.

Police say they released the man following questioning. According to the written report, officers were unsure whether an arrest would stand up in court, because the initial contact had been over the license plate.

The officer also said in the report that their body camera was having issues during their shift. The officer believed they had activated their camera, only to discover that it was not recorded and only captured the last portion of the incident. The Gig Harbor police department’s body camera program is a relatively new one and has seen similar issues before.

Police say the report has been sent to the felony prosecutor to determine potential criminal charges.

Police pursuit switched in mid-chase

A police chase on June 13 ended in the arrest of an entirely different driver than the one originally pursued.

Officers were in pursuit of a speeding driver on Olympic Drive when they were cut off at a stoplight by another car being driven in an erratic manner. The officer switched the pursuit to the second vehicle.

Police then say they activated emergency lights and attempted to pull the vehicle over. Police say they saw the vehicle drive over a raised curb strip to get back on the westbound lanes. Police say the vehicle continued to drive the speed limit but would not pull over.

Eventually, the fleeing vehicle took a turn too fast and went off the road through a drainage pond before coming to a stop next to a newly constructed church off 56th Street and Gustafson Drive.

Police say a female driver openws the door and attempted to exit the vehicle. The driver was arrested for DUI and for the failure to stop. A female passenger told police they had been drinking at a bar in Tacoma before driving to Gig Harbor.

A preliminary breath test of the driver provided results of .17, about twice the legal limit. The driver was transported to the Gig Harbor Police station., where she was issued a criminal summons for DUI and failure to stop.







—Chase Hutchinson