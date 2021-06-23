Family of four escapes harm as fire damages Gig Harbor home

Gateway Fire Stock Photo 03 Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports June 11-19

Total Reports: 126

Fire: 2

EMS/Rescue: 102

Other: 22

June 19: House fire — Fire damaged a home in the 5300 block of 25th Ave Ct. NW in the Shore Acres area of Gig Harbor, but the family of four persons inside escaped without injury. The first alarm was received at about 6:45 p.m. and a second alarm was called in by the first units on the scene. Asst. Chief Nick Langlow said the fire apparently started outside, along the side of the one-story house, and spread via the roof line into the attic. Rooms at the front of the house suffered extensive smoke and water damage, but the fire itself was largely contained to the attic.

June 15 – Rubbish fire on beach — A report of smoke in the 6700 block of Tyee Drive NW was received around 1:32 p.m. Crews arrived to find an unattended fire on the beach. The fire was extinguished and overhauled. The same afternoon around 3:00 p.m. crews were dispatched to the same location because the fire had been rekindled. Crews arrived and deployed a 1-inch line and used 100+ gallons of foam to extinguish the fire.

June 15 – Elevator Rescue — A report of people stuck in an elevator in the 11500 block of Canterwood Blvd. was received around 6:30 p.m. Crews arrived and were met outside by security who led them to a room to get the elevator keys. A drop key was used to open the doors to the elevator which was about a foot above level and extricated two uninjured people. The elevator was marked out of service.

June 15 – Three-car accident — A report of a motor vehicle accident at the overpass of of State Route 16 and Olympic Drive was received around 3:50 .pm. Crews arrived to find a three-car motor vehicle accident blocking the right lane. All occupants were evaluated at the scene and none required transportation to the hospital.