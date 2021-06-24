Peninsula schools will cut back remote learning in fall. Here’s what to know

Citing a lack of enthusiasm from parents, the Peninsula School District said this week it will cut back options for online learning for students in elementary and middle school this fall.

In an email to parents on Wednesday, district leadership said they were changing plans for elementary and middle school virtual learning options, citing low levels of interest.

However, high school students will still be offered a “full menu” of remote options, the district said.

“Due to a low level of interest at the elementary level for virtual learning, we will not be able to run a separate virtual academy with teachers for each grade level. We will offer elementary students a virtual option through Discovery Elementary School,” the unsigned email said. “There was not enough interest from families to staff a virtual school for grades 6-8.”

From the start of the coronavirus pandemic last March, the Peninsula School District moved quickly to online learning for most students before switching to a hybrid model that allowed many students to return to school in February.

Small group sessions

In the elementary school, the district said that students desiring remote learning “will be placed in small, multi-grade groupings for grades 1-5” that will “engage in synchronous and asynchronous lessons and have the opportunity to engage in some in-person enrichment programming if desired.”

There was very little interest in kindergarten, the district said, “but we will still provide an option that will be mostly independent with an assigned teacher if there is interest. “

Those wanting to be a part of the limited virtual learning program will need to “register with their neighborhood school and complete a Within District Transfer Request” if they do not already live in the Discovery Elementary attendance area. This will need to be completed prior to enrollment.

For the middle school, if a remote option is desired, the district has said it will “work with them to find other programs that can meet their needs outside of the district.”

High school students, however, will still be able to choose remote learning if they wish.

“PSD will continue to offer high-quality, asynchronous learning for grades 9-12. We will offer a full menu of regular and AP courses, using our district teachers and our district Schoology platform,” the district said. “In addition, we will expand our offerings by contracting with PEAK/K12 when specific courses are needed to meet student needs and desires. Students have the opportunity of enrolling full or part-time.”

PEAK is an online learning platform run by a district contractor, Fuel Education (FuelEd) It offers a library of online courses from which students can choose.

‘A wide-open door’

In an interview with the Gateway on June 11, incoming superintendent Krestin Bahr expressed an openness to the idea of continuing some remote learning.

“We will meet families where they are and create opportunities that are the best for their children,” Bahr said. “So whether or not they have discovered that perhaps remote is a better option for them, and maybe they just want partial school, it’s a wide-open door right now.”

The district said that high school students interested in full-time virtual learning will need to sign up online at https://www.psd401.net/schools/peninsula-internet-academy-pia and will need to contact a school counselor for part-time options.