Posse of kids on bikes and scooters track down guy who stole child’s bicycle

Stock photo Getty Images

Pint-sized posse tracks down kid’s stolen bike

A posse of children on bikes and scooters tracked down a stolen bicycle June 22 and got the suspect arrested.

Police were called to the Albertson’s store at 11330 51st Ave. NW in Gig Harbor over a stolen bike. Officers talked with a child and his mother who said a bike had been stolen outside of the grocery store.

Later that day, police went to the MOD Pizza at 4726 Borgen Boulevard after reports that a white male suspect had been seen on the bike. Police found that the child had gathered a group of friends on scooters and bikes to track down the stolen property.

Police learned that the kids had been patrolling the area and helped them to track down the suspect on a Pierce Transit bus, which police found and pulled over.

Taken into custody, the man said he had found the bike in the bushes and had grabbed it in order to return it. He said he did not know it was stolen. The kids, however, claimed they had yelled at him when they saw with the bike.

The bike was given back into the child’s possession. The suspect was released pending a charging decision from the Superior Court.

Loud noise from Honda; no catalytic converter





On June 24, Gig Harbor police were dispatched to a suspected vehicle prowl in the 6100 block of Soundview Drive

Police say the victim informed them that her vehicle, a Honda Pilot, was missing its catalytic converter. The woman said the theft had taken place sometime over the last three days and that when she came out to drive the vehicle that day, it made a loud noise. She then observed that the converter was missing. Police say they checked the area and found no security cameras. The report was closed pending any new leads.

There have been many recent catalytic converter thefts in Gig Harbor in recent weeks, due to the value of rare metals they contain.