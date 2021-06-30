Gone for an hour, Gig Harbor woman loses $10,000 worth of jewelry to burglar

Stock photo Pierce County Sheriff's Department

$10,000 worth of jewels taken

An East Gig Harbor resident lost $10,000 worth of jewelry in a home burglary on June 23. The victim went to the store about 3:30 p.m., and when she returned an hour later to her home in the 9300 block of 24th Ave NW, she found it had been broken into. Deputies arrived and cleared the house. The suspect did not take any electronics, but did take $100 cash and $10,000 worth of jewelry. The victim is checking with her neighbor to see if his surveillance cameras captured the burglary.

Another gift card phone scam

While attempting to renew anti-virus software on her son’s laptop, the Gig Harbor victim was told June 21 that the company would be sending a $400 rebate to her bank account. When the victim checked her account, she saw a $20,000 deposit. The company said that the only way for them to correct the error was for her to purchase numerous store gift cards and send the company the card info. The victim later noticed that the $20,000 deposit was actually just a transfer from their own savings account. In total, the victim purchased 32 gift cards.

Vulgar vandalism near Peacock Hill

A 76-year-old man reported that someone had written and scratched vulgar messages on his wife’s car June 25 while it was parked in their driveway in the 15400 block of 41st Avenue NW. The victim’s wife is 75 years old and was sick in bed at the time. Neither of them could think of anyone who would do this to their vehicle.