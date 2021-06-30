Three-car collision, car fire and an attic blaze keep Gig Harbor firefighters busy

Gateway Fire Reports Stock Photo 05 Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports June 18-24

Total Reports: 114; Fire: 3; EMS/Rescue: 95; Other: 16

June 23: Three-car collision — A report of a motor vehicle accident in the 4900 block of Point Fosdick Drive was received around 2:17 p.m. Crews arrived to find a three-car accident partially blocking the lane and all occupants out of their vehicles. The scene was secured, all occupants were evaluated and one was transported to the hospital. The scene was turned over to the Gig Harbor Police Department.

June 21: Passenger Vehicle Fire — A report of vehicle on fire in the 13700 block of State Route 16 East was received around 1:06 p.m. Crews arrived to find one vehicle on fire the shoulder and all occupants out of the vehicle. The highway was closed to traffic and crews extinguished the fire and small grass fire. The scene was turned over to the Washington State Patrol for further investigation.

June 19: Attic fire in home —A report of a structure fire in the 5300 block of 25th Avenue NW was received around 4:32 p.m. Crews arrived to find a one-story home with an attic fire that started on the exterior of the structure and all occupants out of the home. A perimeter check was done of the home and crews began putting water on the fire with additional crews on their way. The fire was fully extinguished, overhauled and the Pierce County Fire Marshall arrived to start an investigation. An engine company returned later that evening and the next morning to verify with a thermal imaging camera there was still no fire.