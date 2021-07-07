SWAT in Lakebay: Man who held children caught by K9 after leaping out window

K9 Brix Pierce County Sheriff's Department

SWAT action in Lakebay

A Sheriff’s SWAT team was deployed Wednesday, June 30, near Lakebay, when a man wanted on a domestic violence charge locked himself in a house with his two children and refused to come out.

Before the SWAT team could get in position in the 3700 block of 174th Ave. NW, the 38-year-old suspect jumped out a window and was captured by a Sheriff’s dog, deputies said.

The SWAT team was deployed because the suspect refused to surrender and had a history of violence. Before all team members could arrive and get in place, the suspect climbed out of a window and ran into the woods.

A police dog, K9 Brix, tracked the suspect into the woods and made contact. Deputies arrested the suspect and he was treated by medics. He was booked into jail for domestic violence assault.

The children were not injured during the incident and deputies reunited them with their mother.

Driver dumps cyclist, keeps going

A 43-year-old bicyclist was riding eastbound with traffic in the 7200 block of Sehmel Dr. NW on June 27, when he was struck by a vehicle that tried to pass him. He fell into the ditch and the car kept going. The victim told deputies that he briefly lost consciousness after the collision, which occurred about 4:42 p.m. Medics transported him to the hospital. There were no witnesses and deputies were unable to locate any surveillance cameras.