Skansi had earlier brushes with youngsters, resulting in barring from 4 schools

John Skansi (left, in yellow) crouches down behind a group of young people at a Gig Harbor protest for Black Lives Matter last year. .

When Gig Harbor City Council candidate John Skansi opposed people at a Black Lives Matter rally last June, it was not the first time he has been caught up in controversy over his behavior around young people.

Skansi, a substitute teacher for elementary students, is currently banned from teaching at four Seattle public schools.

The Gateway obtained records in May that showed the most significant incident came when Skansi was banned from Leschi Elementary School for “threatening to send kids to the office” with a “loud, raised voice.”

The report also said that students “felt they were treated differently; specifically Black boys.” When confronted by another staff member, the report said, Skansi “kept asking if this was going to stay within the building” and “refused to write a statement.”

When reached for comment when the story was published, Skansi said there were no racist motivations in his actions and that he loved “all students of color.” Skansi said his comments about the incident “staying within the building” was not an attempt to hide anything.

“It’s all frivolous, very minor things,” Skansi said. “There’s nothing to cover up.”

The details of the fourth incident only recently came to light, showing how Skansi was banned from South Shore elementary after he locked fourth-grade students out of a classroom. In the report from May of 2019, administration said that Skansi “locked students out of the classroom and would not let them return.” It was determined that he “did not display adequate classroom management capacity” and that “admin request he does not return.”

The incident had not previously been reported because the district said it was unable to find the records until recently.

Attempts to reach Skansi for comment on the newly discovered incident also went unanswered.

District spokesman Tim Robinson said Skansi is eligible to substitute at other Seattle schools and had done so as recently as May and June.