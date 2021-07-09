Met Market sets pre-opening hiring event in Gig Harbor. Here’s when to get in line

The new Metropolitan Market in Gig Harbor will begin the process of hiring employees for the store with a hiring fair July 27-28 drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

The long-awaited opening of the new Metropolitan Market in Gig Harbor is on the horizon, and the high-end grocery chain has announced their first local hiring event.

Cameron Ito, marketing director for the company, said in an email to The Gateway that the company will host a hiring fair on Tuesday, July 27th (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Wednesday, July 28th (2 p.m. to 7 p.m.) at The Best Western Wesley Inn in Gig Harbor, 6575 Kimball Dr.

The company had previously said it would be hiring approximately 130 workers.

“It’s going to be an array of positions from department managers to checkers and everything in between,” Ito said in April. “Our team in the store will be comprised of leadership positions at varying levels of expertise and responsibilities, as well as non-supervisory roles and positions that will require special skill sets and subject matter expertise.”

A long list of positions is now posted on the company’s careers website for the Gig Harbor location — everything from coffee shop manager to dishwasher.

The store will be at 5010 Point Fosdick Drive in Harbor Plaza, formerly home to the Main & Vine, an experimental grocery store operated by Kroger that closed in 2018.

The official opening date is still unconfirmed, though the previous goal was to open sometime this summer.