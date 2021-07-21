People in Gig Harbor still lighting backyard fires, even as wildfire danger soars

Stock Photo Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports July 9-15

Total Reports: 117; Fire: 3; EMS/Rescue: 56; Other: 58

July 15: Water Leak — A report of a water leak in the 6500 block of Hunt Highlands Loop was received around 7:00 a.m. Crews found water leaking from an upstairs garage down the walls of the downstairs apartment garage. Crews turned off water to both units and isolated the source of the leak to the upstairs water heater. Power was turned off in the downstairs unit due to water in the panel. No other action was taken and the homeowner will be contacting their insurance company.

July 13: Burn Complaint — A burn complaint in the 2000 block of Jahn Avenue NW was received around 9:12 a.m. Crews responded and made contact with a person who was cleaning up the property and cutting firewood. There was a small, smoldering fire of sawdust. Crews informed the individual that there was a current burn ban in effect and to extinguish the fire.

July 10: Burn Complaint — A burn complaint in the 1000 block of 47th Street Court NW was received around 4:06 .pm. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from behind the home. Contact was made with the homeowner who stated they were cleaning up the property and burning scraps. The homeowner was notified of the current county-wide burn ban. The homeowner immediately extinguished the fire.

For more information about the current burn ban visit the GHFMO website at www.gigharborfire.org