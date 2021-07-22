Peninsula school board to discuss ‘critical race theory,’ sex education tonight

Two hot-button issues will be on the agenda of the Peninsula School Board’s meeting this evening.

One is a resolution reaffirming that the district is not teaching so-called “critical race theory.” The other is a resolution stating that comprehensive sex education will continue to be taught using state-approved guidelines.

Speakers at a forum sponsored last week by the group Parents & Citizens for School Choice urged parents to attend the school board meeting to protest the district’s policies about diversity and inclusion. School board President David Olson, heckled by some in the audience, indicated the issue would be addressed in a resolution at tonight’s meeting.

The text of one resolution reaffirms that the district is not teaching ‘critical race theory.’ The issue has become a target of local conservative activists as well as candidates for school board, who argue the district is indoctrinating children, citing Senate Bill 5044, which supports professional training around equity and inclusion.

The resolution says that “Senate Bill 5044 does not contain requirements relating to instruction for students nor does it define or mention Critical Race Theory, therefore, it is not under this board’s purview to evaluate or enact policies based on the term.”

In a prior interview regarding the issue, newly hired superintendent Krestin Bahr emphasized that the district is not teaching CRT, a graduate-level curriculum, and expressed support for current efforts to help students.

“Talking about equity and inclusion within that classroom, that’s the work that we are doing in Peninsula,” Bahr said. “That’s the work that has to be done and making sure that the teachers have all the tools that children can learn.”

The other resolution surrounds the requirements of the teaching of “comprehensive sexual health education,” which conservative groups have also criticized. The district has previously said they are in compliance with the requirements to provide comprehensive education about topics like consent and healthy relationships.

The resolution restates this position, saying that “because Peninsula School District currently meets all state requirements, the District will continue with its current curriculum” and “parents may choose to excuse their student(s) from participating in instruction relating to comprehensive sexual health education by submitting a written request.”

The July 22 school board meeting will be live-streamed over the district’s YouTube channel and also held in person at Swift Water Elementary, 10811 Harbor Hill Dr., in the Community Room beginning at 6 p.m.