Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One says firefighter died unexpectedly on Monday

A member of Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One, 47-year-old Eliza Hoover, died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, the department said. The announcement was posted on the department’s Twitter account.

“With much sorrow, we regret to share the unexpected passing of a dedicated member of our fire service family on July 26,” the department said. “Eliza Hoover joined Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One in 2009. She was our first career female firefighter, first female paramedic, EMS Provider of the Year, Advanced Cardiac Life Support instructor, and EMT course coordinator.”

Assistant Chief Dan Bjurstrom told The Gateway that he had known Hoover personally and appreciated the outpouring of community support he has already seen following the loss.

“She was part of our family and we are grieving and we are in mourning,” Bjurstrom said. “We just appreciate the ongoing support and the continued kindness that flows from our community.”

Across its social media accounts, the department also changed their profile images to reflect mourning, with a straight black line through the middle of the Gig Harbor Fire and Medic logo.

The department shared a tribute to recognize Hoover for who she was as a person beyond her time on duty.

“However, Eliza was much more than a Firefighter/Paramedic. She loved snowboarding with her son, hiking, and spending time with her German Shepherds,” the department said. “She deeply loved her family, treated others with kindness, and was our friend. We will miss her greatly.”

Bjurstrom said the cause of death was not currently known.

“It is undetermined,” Bjurstrom said. “She was at home, and right now we’re just awaiting more information.”

The assistant chief did say that the department responded to Hoover’s home, as she lived in the city.

“She did live in Gig Harbor and yes, we responded,” Bjurstrom said.

The department also gave notice on its Facebook page that it would be canceling their Board of Fire Commissioners meeting this evening.

“The Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One July 27, 2021 Board of Fire Commissioners meeting is being canceled due to emergency circumstances,” the department said. “Thank you for your understanding.”

Bjurstrom said the meeting was canceled as staff that would normally run the meeting were being assigned to other roles following the unexpected loss.

“We found that so many of staff members were pulled into the process that it was not going to be possible,” Bjurstrom said. “The emergency is the passing of a member.”

The next regular meeting will be on August 10 at 5 p.m.

The firefighter’s union, Gig Harbor Firefighters Local 3390, announced a donation campaign that it said was “an official & family approved method of assisting in these difficult times.” The campaign can be found at https://unionly.io/o/npff/honoring-eliza-hoover.