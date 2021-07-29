Gig Harbor City Council primary candidates offer their reasons for seeking office

From left, Roger Henderson, Robert Wiles, John Skansi, Jeni Woock

Ahead of the August 3 primary election, The Gateway asked primary candidates to share their reasons for running for office. The contested positions — those with three or more candidates — are Gig Harbor City Council Positions 1 and 2. Two candidates did not submit statements. For those, we have excerpted statements from the Pierce County Voter’s Guide. The candidate’s statements have been lightly edited for length, but not otherwise changed or vetted. They are listed by position,, in alphabetical order.

Scott McCarley

Gig Harbor City Council Position 1

Editor’s note: Scott McCarley did not submit a statement or photo. The following is extracted from the Pierce County Voters’ Guide.

Scott McCarley is seeking public officer for the first time. He has 30 years experience in business management, automotive repair and maintenance, construction and medical appliance fabrication. He is a graduate of Modesto Junior College in Modesto, Calif., and has various career certifications.

His candidate statement says: “I am a working-class father who has worked very hard to provide for my family. While it would have been nice to more philanthropic, I have donated hundreds of hours of sweat equity to local charities, such as support for our veterans, environmental causes, as well as our local football and cheerleading groups. I hope to serve the community more on the City Council.

“Gig Harbor is a very unique place, a place that I am proud to call home for my family and friends. I’m blessed to have raised my son here, and now I will work hard to preserve that for the next generation. You gain a sense of peace when you cross the Tacoma Narrows coming into Gig Harbor. It is that way here because as a growing community we continue to provide for each other. We need to protect our local business and economy.

We need someone who will put Gig Harbor first, instead of the Seattle elites who only seek to exploit our beautiful town. Our town and our community are beautiful. I will work hard to keep them that way.”

Robert Wiles

Gig Harbor City Council Position 1

As a lifetime resident of Gig harbor, I feel there needs to be far more accountability and transparency for the elected officials of our town. I am not aligning with a political party nor do I have hidden agendas. You will not hear scripted speeches with messages from paid sponsors.

Gig harbor is a beautiful place to live and raise a family, I would like to preserve that by communicating with the citizens who make up our community. Listening to the concerns and needs and being a voice for the people is my solely driven goal when elected as a City Council member.

I would sincerely appreciate the consideration of your Vote.

From the voter’s pamphlet:

“I was born and raised in Gig Harbor and grew up in a commercial fishing family ... I spend 15 years as a commercial fisherman, followed by 20-plus years of professional sales, including medical sales. I recently transitioned in the career of my dreams as a real estate agent with RE/MAX in Gig Harbor, which enables me to change people’s lives with a positive outcome. I am involved in the Gig Harbor Sportsman’s Club and Gig Harbor Seiner Association.

My goals as a representative of Gig Habor are common sense fiscal budgeting, historical preservation, which encompasses less development in city limits and maintaining the original sense of character and community. And most importantly, accountability, transparency and communication between the community and council members.

Jeni Woock

Gig Harbor City Council, Position 1

Four years ago, I made a promise to put our citizens and a livable community first. Since then:

▪ High density developments and clear-cutting trees are reduced.

▪ The blue herons’ nesting site and Soundview Forest is preserved.

▪ Developers are now paying their fair share.

▪ Special “deals” between developers and the city are gone.

▪ Pedestrian crossing lights, and sidewalks near schools are being added.

▪ Police officers have been added.

I voted grants for small business, nonprofits and seniors. I voted to forgive $588,000 in utility bills during COVID.

Because transparency is important to you, I initiated the Council Vote Tracker Page, which lists every council member’s vote. I initiated the Quarterly Budget Item Report. This report allows citizens to track 157 items in our $98 Million dollar budget, their cost, timing and percent to completion. Jeni Listens is my monthly open house.

Since I was elected, $1 million dollars a year is put in our city’s Strategic Reserve Account.

Representing you on the council I will continue to vote for:

▪ Slower growth

▪ A responsible budget

▪ Traffic calming measures

▪ Grocery and village for GH North

T▪ he Sports Complex

Preserving our local heritage is a responsibility I take seriously. Voting for a community paddler’s dock and fisherman Homeport brings income to our city.

Preparing for a future Gig Harbor that is safe, healthy and functions for all of us, is what I continue to vote for.

Just like you, I love Gig Harbor. The greatest honor of my life has been to serve your voice with my vote.

I am proud to be endorsed by Gig Harbor firefighters, police officers, city employees and their supervisors, through union Local 3390 and Joint Council 28.

I ask for the honor of your vote.

For more information, visit electjeniwoock.com

Roger Henderson

Gig Harbor City Council Position 2

As a retired civil engineer and environmental planner, my experience will provide the city council with the expertise it needs to make thoughtful decisions for the benefit of the citizens of Gig Harbor.

I am not a career politician, but I love this beautiful city we live in and want the best for it. These are my campaign priorities:

Keep it Local: Growth is inevitable, so it’s imperative that we grow sustainably. My goal will be to work with our city planners and engineers to promote access to public transportation and maintain our public green spaces. Economic viability is another critical element, which is why I fully support small business development within the city limits — and especially in the North Harbor area. I pledge to respect our city’s public servants who work so hard to keep Gig Harbor safe and functioning well — including our local police, engineering, operations and planning divisions, maintenance workers and general city staff.

Environment: Gig Harbor has an incredible harbor and urban forest. If elected, I will work to protect our city’s natural beauty, including protecting the existing tree canopy and taking actions to assess our current urban forest resources. Along with the natural environment, the history of the native peoples who lived here before the city is important. I will continue the city’s efforts to recognize and support our local tribes.

Accessibility: I will continue to promote projects for new sidewalks and bike lanes. I pledge to establish a Pedestrian/Cyclist Advisory Commission which will provide a platform for local walkers and cyclists to have a voice in planning and prioritizing our cycling paths and sidewalks.

I would appreciate your vote on August 3rd!

David Ozier

Gig Harbor City Council, Position 2

Editor’s Note: David Ozier did not submit a statement or photo. The following is extracted from the Pierce County Voter’s Guide.

David (Dave) Ozier is seeking his first elective office. He is a former active-duty Coast Guard officer, has served as a financial analyst and as a teacher at Peninsula High School, where he taught government, history and vocational career planning.

He has a bachelor’s degree in government from Chapman University and a master’s degree in education from City University in Seattle. He has been president of his home owners’ association, a boating safety instructor, a church volunteer and job placement counselor.

His campaign statement reads, “My wife and I raised our family here in Gig Harbor. Through the years, we have experienced the rich full family life atmosphere of our community. Two of our children attended Peninsula High and the other two children attended Gig Harbor High. All four of our adult kids returned here after college to raise their families.

“As much as Gig Harbor contributed to our family members and friends, it is now my turn to give back by serving as one of your City Council members. If filed for City Council on day one. I was not a last-minute entry. I want to serve the city I love. I will not be a party to political maneuvering.

:I will focus on the best use of tax revenue (your money) to benefit all of our citizens. I want to insure that our cities has the resources in place to maintain our roads and their capacity, find ways to connect our sidewalks and bikeways, maintain capacity in our water and wastewater utilities, complete our parks, and expand recreation fields. We owe this to all of you to accommodate the hometown lifestyle that has always made our community special.”

John Skansi

Gig Harbor, City Council Position 2

My family has deep roots to Gig Harbor and I want to keep our town a great place to live and raise children. My family immigrated from Croatia and established a commercial fishing vessel and ferry boat building company, creating a number of jobs in Gig Harbor. I worked as a commercial fisherman for 23 years and now work as an educator and coach. My work has given me an appreciation for nature while fostering a deep desire to serve the needs of the Gig Harbor Community.

I have spent many hours visiting and listening to all types of folks and businesses from small to large in the Gig Harbor Community. From downtown Gig Harbor to Uptown, I have been listening, especially to our working families, the elderly, the less fortunate, and small and mid-size business owners. They tell me they want government that is more efficient, accountable, and more in-touch with the Gig Harbor Community and that better serves all of us,rather than catering to the special interests groups.

I take my conviction to serve my community so seriously, that last year after watching riots and looting occur in cities all across America, I came out as a concerned citizen to stand up and protect our town when protesters came to our streets. I’m against all forms of violence, and fortunately, these groups were peaceful. I believe that compassion and love drive out hate. Hate certainly is not a Gig Harbor Community value.

As your elected councilman, I would work diligently as a true public servant helping to enhance community unity while also promoting a business friendly environment. I would be honored to have your vote on August 3rd. Please visit www.electskansi.com for more information.