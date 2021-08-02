Catalytic converter thieves hit Peninsula school bus barn; six vans stripped

Gateway Sheriff stock photo Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Catalytic converter theft at school bus barn





Overnight July 28, someone broke into the Peninsula School District’s bus barn in the 14000 block of 62nd Ave. NW and stole the catalytic converters from six vans. A district spokesperson said the thieves cut through a fence. The stolen converters were valued at about $30,000, according to Aimee Gordon, the district director of communications.

“We use these vans to transport our special-education students, so even though we are covered by insurance, the most impact is felt by our students,” Gordon said. “We are working hard to order replacement parts.”

Deputies said they are working with the district to obtain video from surveillance cameras.

Catalytic converters have become targets of thieves because of the rising value of the precious metals, such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. Vans and RVs are frequent targets because they ride high and are easy to crawl under.

Gordon said replacement catalytic converters have become hard to find, but the district hopes to get the vans repaired before school resumes in the fall.

Pedestrian killed near Vaughn

A pedestrian was killed while walking on Wright Bliss Road NW north of Vaughn on July 28, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies. The accident happened near the intersection of 109th St Ct NW. A 63-year-old man was driving his Scion northbound on Wright Bliss Rd NW towards the intersection. The car struck the pedestrian, and then went off the road and into the woods. The 32-year-old pedestrian died at the scene and the driver suffered minor injuries. The driver told deputies that the pedestrian jumped out in front of his vehicle and he couldn’t stop in time. Deputies did not observe any signs of intoxication.

The pedestrian was not immediately identified.

Power cut off in Lakebay burglary

A Lakebay homeowner was in the hospital on June 27 when she received an alert from her home security system. She called 911 to request a security check and also told the dispatcher that the power was apparently out at her house. A deputy arrived at the house in the 2000 block of D St. NW and found a broken window standing ajar. Below another window was a pile of the woman’s belongings. Deputies entered the house to check for suspects. The power had been shut off at the breaker box and the alarm sensors and camera had been knocked onto the floor. The suspect went through numerous rooms in the house and the victim is unsure of what was taken.