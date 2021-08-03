Here’s the opponent Jennifer Butler will face in closely-watched school race

Jennifer Butler was leading a closely-watched Peninsula School Board race in early primary election results Tuesday night.

Butler, an architect and school activist who helped pass a crucial bond issue in 2019, was leading her nearest challenger, conservative activist Linda Ader, 6,300 votes to 1,865. Erik Johnson had 1,667 votes and David Weinberg 1,290.

About 11,000 total votes were cast, more than either of the Gig Harbor City Council races.

But voter turnout was very low, about 12.7 percent, according to the Pierce County Elections Bureau. About 82,000 ballots were cast, with just over 10,200 left to be counted. The next set of results is to be released at 4 p.m. Thursday.

It was an unusual and controversial primary campaign. Three of the candidates — Ader, Johnson and Weinberg — formed an informal slate around opposition to sex education and what they called “critical race theory.” This included taking out an ad together in the Key Peninsula News.

Weinberg also accused Butler of “conflict of interest” because she works for an architectural firm that once subcontracted on a school project, although she was not involved in the project.

Butler ran on a slogan of “rebuild and reimagine.”

“As students return full time in September, we need to focus on rebuilding relationships.” she said in her campaign statement. “Our district must increase resources to respond to a wide range of academic and emotional circumstances. Learning gaps have amplified during the pandemic, particularly for our youngest learners in their foundational years.”

She proposes increased counseling services and mentorships, along with more flexible schedules that allow for internships and more Career and Technical Education courses.

Ader, her likely general-election opponent, is a corporate environmental science consultant. She based her campaign largely on her opposition to what conservatives are calling “critical race theory.”

“CRT-concepts teach kids to divide themselves based on their race and then view themselves either as perpetrators of wrongs they didn’t commit, or as victims of wrongs they haven’t experienced. There’s nothing unifying or empowering in this ideology,” she wrote in her campaign statement.

“Further, the sensitive topic of sexuality is best left to parents,” she asserted.

Shortly after the three conservatives put out their joint ad, Weinberg told The Gateway all three had pledged to throw their support to whichever one of them emerged from the primary.