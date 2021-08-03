Incumbent is strong performer in Key Peninsula park board primary

Shawn Jensen, left, and John “Pat” Kelly, shown superimposted over Key Forest Park, one of eight managed by the Key Peninsula Metropolitan Park District.

Incumbent Shawn Jensen was leading strongly Tuesday night in early primary election results for the single Key Peninsula Metropolitan Park commissioner seat on the ballot. His two challengers were closely matched but trailing.

Jensen had 1,243 votes, or 55 percent. His nearest challenger, John “Pat” Kelly, a previous commissioner, had 526, and Ron Hardy had 483.

In his campaign statement for The Gateway, Jensen said he makes it a point “to maintain cordial, professional, and non-partisan interactions when it comes to advocating and collaborating for parks and recreation development with officials at all levels of government.”

He said he concentrates on “how best to focus limited resources responsibly and equitably to deliver the most benefit for our citizens.”

The Key Peninsula Park District, formed in 2004, manages eight parks, a forest, a system of trails and a pavilion. A recent popular addition was a “splash pad” for children at Gateway Park.