Remains of these Gig Harbor residents lie unclaimed. Do you know one?

Courtesy

Seven Gig Harbor area residents who died unclaimed by relatives will be buried in a common grave unless someone steps forward to claim their cremated remains, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office said this week.

The five men and two women are among 170 persons who died in Pierce County during the two years prior to August, 2020, and have not been claimed by family or friends, the county said.

In some cases, said county spokesperson Libby Catalinich, relatives cannot be found. In other cases, family members decline to take possession.

The Gig Harbor area persons, with their age, residence and date of death are:

Roger Franklin McKnight, 71, of Longbranch, who died July 21, 2018

John Arthur Herbert, 82. of Gig Harbor, who died Nov. 15, 2018

Fred A. Stoker, 76, of Gig Harbor, who died Jan. 1, 2019

Stanislav Stefan, 74, of Gig Harbor, who died May 23, 2019

Judy Irene Kleiner, 72, of Gig Harbor, who died Sept. 11, 2019

Arthur McCracken, 71, of Gig Harbor, who died Dec. 12, 2019

Joanne Kay Peterson, 83, of Gig Harbor, who died June 28, 2020

A public memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Haven of Rest Memorial Park in Gig Harbor to inter the cremated remains of those who remain unclaimed.

“The last few times we’ve done this, the cremations we’re scattered on the Sound,” Catalinich told The Gateway. “This is the first time in recent years we have interred the cremations.”

After a non-denominational service featuring remarks from a chaplain, the county medical examiner and the county executive, the remains will be individually interred in a large double grave. A marker will be placed, but without individual names, she said.

Meanwhile, interested parties who recognize a name may contact an investigator at 253-798-6655, or by email at PCMDXInvestigations@piercecountywa.gov

A complete list of unclaimed remains can be found at https://www.piercecountywa.gov/4086/Cremated-remains