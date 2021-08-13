Camping on the Olympic Peninsula? Don’t toast those marshmallows on an open fire

A wildfire burning in Lassen National Forest, Calif. in July. Fire danger is high in all national parks and forests. Associated Press

If you’re going camping on the Olympic Peninsula, do it without a campfire, officials are urging.

Due to hot and dry weather, wildfire danger in both the Olympic National Park and the Olympic National Forest is very high, according to the U.S Forest Service.

Campfires — including charcoal fires — are banned on all federal lands on the peninsula, including coastal beaches. Gas or propane camp stoves are permitted, but should be kept away from vegetation. Fireworks are always prohibited.

Campfires are also banned in state parks, including nearby Kopachuck, Penrose and Joemma Beach, according to Washington State Parks and Recreation.

Since the end of July, firefighters have quelled five fires on federal public lands on the Olympic Peninsula, according to a Forest Service news release. Quick reaction from fire crews helped keep them from growing into wildfires.

“Though small, these types of fires are very labor intensive to suppress and require many resources, such as fire engine crews, hand crews, and helicopters to extinguish.,” the release said.

Common causes of wilderness fires are illegal use of fireworks, unattended or poorly extinguished campfires, hot mufflers or sparks from off-road vehicles, and discarded cigarettes, the Forest Service said.

The Washington state burn ban, which was declared July 6, extends also to bonfires, residential yard debris fires, trash cleanup, land clearing and weed abatement.

There is also a burn ban in Pierce County — including the Key Peninsula and unincorporated areas around Gig Harbor — that extends to all recreational fires, including backyard fire pits and charcoal-fired barbecues. Only natural gas or propane barbecue grills are allowed.

A similar burn ban is in effect within Pierce County Fire District 5 — which included the city of Gig Harbor — through October 15. No outdoor burning is allowed.

