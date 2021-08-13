Toxic algae warning issued for Palmer Lake on Key Peninsula

Signs warn of toxic algae bloom in Palmer Lake. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department

For a second summer, the Tacoma-Pierce County Heath Department has issued a toxic algae caution advisory for Palmer Lake on the Key Peninsula.

The Health Department warns that people and pets should stay out of the water where algae are visible, and it should not be used for swimming, wading or fishing.

Results from tests made Aug. 9 showed the lake had algae with very high levels of toxins, which can cause illness.

The health department will inspect the lake again next week. Even if the bloom is no longer there, the warning will remain in place for 2 weeks, officials said.

Palmer Lake is a small lake near Lakebay surrounded by about 500 homes or cabins, with access to its two beaches limited to residents.

Toxic algae, also known as cyanobacteria, occur naturally in lakes. They can produce toxins that make people, pets, and animals sick. They grow in water that has been contaminated by fertilizer, sewage or animal feces.

Toxic algae can form a scum layer and look like green pea soup. They can also look streaky, be dispersed in the water column, or form clumps. Algae can have different colors, most often green but also brown, red, and blueish. Wind and weather conditions can change the amount and location of algae.

Weakness, nausea

The symptoms caused by toxic algae can include muscle weakness, vomiting, nausea and diarrhea. Skin in contact with toxic algae can become irritated or break out in a rash. People can get sick within minutes to hours of exposure.

Small children are at most risk since they have small bodies and are likely to ingest water, the health department says.

Pets are at great risk, the health department notes. They have small bodies and are more likely to ingest larger amounts of toxic algae. They may drink water with toxic algae and lick their fur. They suggest taking pets to the vet if they show symptoms like lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, convulsions, difficulty breathing or general weakness.

Rinse off anyone or any pets exposed to toxic algae immediately. Look for signs of illness and seek medical treatment if symptoms occur. For exposed pets, keep them from licking their fur to groom.

Find a list of current surface-water advisories at www.tpchd.org/advisories.