Got an idea to draw tourists? Here’s how to get Gig Harbor taxes to help pay for it

Organizations or businesses that have a bright idea for a project or event that will attract tourists to Gig Harbor in 2022 can apply for city funding through September.

The city will award $125,000 in grants funded by the Lodging Tax Fund, which gets a percentage of hotel/motel taxes collected in the city. Grants are limited to $20,000 per application, but organizations can submit applications for multiple events..

Past grant recipients have included the Gig Harbor Film Festival; Harbor History Museum; Peninsula Art League; Permission to Start Dreaming Foundation’s Race for a Soldier; Harbor WildWatch; Gig Harbor Boat Shop; the Downtown Waterfront Alliance and Waterfront Farmers’ Market.

Nonprofits and for-profit businesses are equally eligible to apply, according to Laura Pettitt, the city’s director of tourism and communications.

Projects or events must be for tourism marketing projects, marketing and operations of special events or festivals. Non-profits can also apply for grants to support operations of eligible tourism-related facilities. Events need to take place within the 2022 calendar year. Events are not limited to those within city Limits, however they will need to show a measurable effect on tourism within the city limits.

Funding applications will be accepted on the City of Gig Harbor website until Monday, September 27 at 10:00 AM.

Guidance available

Because the requirements can be “very specific,” Pettitt said in a release, the Tourism and Communications Department will be available for questions and guidance for all applicants up until Friday, September 24 at 5:00 PM.

Funding for this program comes from the City of Gig Harbor Lodging Tax Fund, which receives a percentage of hotel/motel taxes from inside the city limits. Washington State collects a tax on charges for overnight lodging at hotels/motels, vacation rentals and RV resorts,

These funds are distributed by the Department of Revenue back to the City of Gig Harbor for the funding of tourism-related capital facilities, DMO services, non-event operations, and event marketing and operations.

Grants can be used for:

Tourism marketing

Marketing and operations of special events and festivals designed to attract tourists

Operations and capital expenditures of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by the city

Operations of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by a nonprofit organization (capital expenditures are not allowed)

Each grant recipient is required to submit a report showing a measurable drive in tourism to Gig Harbor by December 31, 2022; the grant amounts are disbursed when receipts or paid invoices are submitted to the Tourism and Communications Department.

For more information, visit the city website at: http://cityofgigharbor.net/734/Lodging-Tax-Grants. Alternately, contact the Tourism & Communications Office at 253-579-6158 or communications@gigharborwa.gov.