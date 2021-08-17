Peninsula Calendar: Here’s what to see and do during the Maritime Gig weekend

Gig Harbor’s Maritime Gig Festival, the city’s biggest summertime event, is back after a year’s hiatus. Courtesy

The Peninsula Calendar is back! It’s been on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, but now that public events are starting up again, it’s back with our weekly listing of things to do and places to go.

Public Affairs Forum, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, online. Guest is Krestin Bahr, the new Peninsula School District Superintendent, Streamed online at www.gigharborchamber.net/paf

Trails Work Party, 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at Gateway Park, 10405 SR302 near Wauna. Volunteer work party to maintain 360 Trails. Meet at the trail entrance near the large dog park. Bring gloves, loppers or pruners if you have them. If questions, email jakeg@keypen parks

Movie in the Park. 7:30-10 p. m. Friday, Aug. 20 in the amphitheater at Sehmel Homestead Park. The movie “Jurassic Park” begins at dusk. Lawn games and food trucks before the movie.

Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at 2006 Judson St,, sponsored by the Gig Harbor Kiwanis Club in conjunction with the Maritime Gig. Donation suggested.

Family Fun Run, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 21 on Judson Street, sponsored by US Bank. Free Kid’s Dash at 8:30 a.m., 5K Fun Run at 8:45 a.m. Single entry $10, families of three or more $25. First 100 entrants get a Fun Run T-shirt.

Maritime Gig Parade, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, August 21. The parade route begins on Harborview Drive near Donkey Creek Park and ends at the Tides Tavern. Bands, floats, marching groups, pirates and pets.

Wheels on Water Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 on Harborview Drive between Pioneer and Rosedale Streets and up Pioneer. Sixth annual car show in conjunction with Maritime Gig Festival. Classic and vintage cars and trucks, from antique horseless carriages to modern muscle cars.

Senior Center Activities, Mon-Wed, Aug. 23-25 at Peninsula Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 6501 38th Ave. Quilting, noon Monday; Bingo 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; Mah Jongg 1-3 p.m. Tuesday; Mah Jongg lessons or beanbag baseball, 11 a.m. Wednesday. Free to all seniors.

Summer Sounds at Skansie, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Skansie Brothers Park, 3211 Harborview Drive. Outdoor concert featuring The Paperboys, playing music described as “a freewheeling blend of influences from Celtic and bluegrass to Mexican and Cajun.” Free admission. Bring a folding chair and a picnic supper. (Chairs can be set up from 3 p.m. on.)

Harbor Winds Concert Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 in the amphitheater at Sehmel Homestead Park. A concert called “Night at the Movies” will feature movie themes, popular marches other wind band favorites. Free admission.

If you or your organization have an event to list, email details to editor@gateline.com at least two weeks in advance.