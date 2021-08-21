Got three days a week? Here’s the launch you could build at the Gig Harbor BoatShop

A student works on a wooden boat like the one BoatShop students will build this fall. Courtesy

The Gig Harbor BoatShop has started a boat-building program that, like Goldilock’s bed, is “just right” for beginning builders who want more than a weekend workshop, but might not have time for a year-long intensive course.

The 12-week Mini Boat School will meet three days a week, Monday through Wednesday, beginning Sept. 13. Students will build a traditional 16-foot wooden motor launch under the direction of Port Townsend boatwright Patrick Mahon.

“We will continue to offer and grow our shorter workshops and classes,” BoatShop board president Guy Hoppen said in a release. “However, we also want to expand our programming in hopes of engaging some in our community and beyond who want to sink their teeth into a more intensive experience.”

Start to finish

The hands-on course will cover all components of building a carvel-planked motor launch, from lofting and mold-making, to framing, planking, engine placement and finish work.

“Upon completion of the program students will have the satisfaction of launching the program boat and will have gained the skills to build their own traditional wooden boat,” Hoppen said.

Patrick Mahon has been involved in numerous boatbuilding projects, traditional and modern. His original boatbuilding experience was with Tough Bros. Boatyard in Teddington, England. He worked at various boatyards on the Maine coast for a decade. He now works as a marine surveyer in Port Townsend.

Gig Harbor BoatShop operates out of the historic Eddon Boatyard on the Gig Harbor waterfront.

For more information, visit the Gig Harbor BoatShop website www.gigharborboatshop.org or call 253-857-9344