Maritime Festival canceled —again— due to new COVID-19 concerns

This year’s Gig Harbor Maritime Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a press release from the Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

“We are very concerned about the health and safety of our community members, performers, vendors, volunteers and staff, and that is why we decided that canceling was the right thing to do,” chamber president and CEO Warren Zimmerman said in the press release on Tuesday.

The festival was scheduled to occur this weekend, Aug. 21-22.

The decision to cancel the festival was made Tuesday afternoon, according to Zimmerman. The number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state has been rising and with the Delta variant present, there is an “increased health threat to the community.”

“The Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce made plans to host the event in-person again this year back in the spring when COVID-19 cases were significantly lower. Unfortunately, over the last few weeks the region has seen the delta variant quickly spread. Based on current conditions, the chamber believes that the risk is too high for the event to continue,” Zimmerman said.

The Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce plans to host the festival “when it is once again safe to do so.” The chamber is tentatively planning on June 4-5, 2022.

The Maritime Festival was also canceled last summer due to the pandemic outbreak. It was delayed until August this summer in hopes the pandemic would recede, but the surge in the new Delta variant raised new concerns.