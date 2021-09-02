Attention shoppers: Met Market sets opening date for long-awaited Gig Harbor store

The new Metropolitan Market in Gig Harbor will open Oct. 7, the company has announced. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

Metropolitan Market has finally dropped the other shoe.

The long-awaited premium grocery store will open in Gig Harbor on Oct. 7, the company announced this week.

The store at 5010 Point Fosdick Drive in the Harbor Plaza shopping center has been under renovation for almost a year, a constant tease for anxious shoppers. The building was formerly home to Main & Vine, an experimental grocery store operated by Kroger that closed in 2018, The News Tribune reported.

The company’s marketing director, Cameron Ito, confirmed the opening date in an email to The Gateway, but gave no other details.

Metropolitan Market, formerly known as Queen Anne Thriftway, is a high-end grocery chain based in Seattle. It has a popular store in Tacoma’s Proctor District.

Like the Proctor store, the Gig Harbor grocery will have a bakery, a floral shop, seafood department, locally sourced cafe, cheese department, butcher shop, kitchenware and a variety of made-to-order selections, according to the Met Market website.

The store will be the ninth location for the company, which has stores concentrated in affluent communities from West Seattle to Sammamish.

The store will bring about 130 jobs, Ito previously told The Gateway. The company held a Gig Harbor hiring event in July.

Two other big grocery stores are on the horizon, The Gateway and The News Tribune have reported: Town & County is looking at a downtown site for its own high-end store, and the developers of Harbor Hill in the city’s north end are still looking for a tenant for a planned supermarket there.

Town & Country says it is considering the former Thriftway/QFC store location in the Peninsula Shopping Center on Judson Street downtown.

Town & Country had originally intended to go into Harbor Hill, but a long delay caused by the developer’s dispute with the city caused them to drop the plan. That suit was settled last August, and a spokesman for the Olympic Property Group told The Gateway then that he was looking for a new grocer.

The Met Market store will join Safeway, Albertsons, Fred Meyers, Harbor Greens and Costco in the Gig Harbor market. There is also a longtime locally owned traditional grocer, Finholm’s Market, in the downtown area.